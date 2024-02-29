Last chance today! How to update FASTag KYC and check status before deadline | A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

As the deadline for updating FASTag KYC approaches on February 29th, it's important for all users to make sure their KYC details are current. The National Highway Authority of India has launched the 'One Vehicle One Fastag' initiative to make toll collection smoother and reduce traffic jams. To follow government rules, FASTag users must finish their KYC by the given deadline.

Updating your FASTag KYC online is simple. Here's how

Go to the official website at fastag.ihmcl.com and log in with your registered mobile number. Click on "My Profile" in the dashboard menu, then go to the KYC section and choose your customer type. Make sure to tick the declaration box before starting the KYC update process.

Offline Process

If you prefer to update your KYC offline, visit your FASTag issuing bank. You'll need to provide documents like your PAN card, address proof, ID, and a passport-sized photo. Ask for the FASTag KYC form, fill it out, and submit it along with the necessary documents. The bank will verify your form and process it. You'll get email and SMS notifications when your FASTag KYC is done.

To check your FASTag KYC status

Log in to fastag.ihmcl.com with your registered mobile number. Go to "My Profile" to see your KYC status.

If your mobile number isn't registered on the NHAI FASTag website, download the MyFASTag app, register, and then check your KYC status. Don't wait until the last minute to update your FASTag KYC. Make sure you follow the rules and enjoy smooth toll transactions by completing your KYC before the deadline.