Oppo set to launch F25 Pro 5G in India today: What to expect, LIVE streaming details, and more

Oppo is getting ready to unveil its new mid-range phone, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G, at an event happening today. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 and could give tough competition to similar models from other Chinese brands like Redmi Note 13 Pro and Realme 12 Pro.

Live streaming details

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G launch event will be live-streamed on Oppo's YouTube channel today at 12 PM. You can watch it there, and we'll also provide a direct link to the event once it's available

Expected price and variants

According to leaks by tipsters Sudhanshu Ambhore and Mukul Sharma, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G may come in two versions in India. One variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could be around Rs 22,999, while another variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage might cost Rs 24,999. Oppo might also offer a 10 per cent cashback deal at launch to sweeten the deal.

Colour options

It's said that the Oppo F25 Pro 5G will come in Lava Red and Ocean Blue colours, with a starting price of Rs 28,999.

Specifications

Leaked details suggest the phone might have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The camera setup might include a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, there could be a 32MP front camera.

Battery and features

The phone is rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It might run on Oppo's Color OS 14, based on Android 14. Other features could include an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP65 protection.

