Google Maps rolls out Glanceable directions for easy navigation: What it is and how it works

Google Maps New Features: Google Maps keeps improving with new features to help users navigate more easily. One of the latest ones is called "Glanceable directions," which shows turn-by-turn directions and your ETA right on your lock screen.

What are Glanceable directions?

Glanceable directions were introduced in February. They show you important navigation info without unlocking your phone. You can see your ETA and upcoming turns right on your lock screen or when you check your route.

Availability and rollout

Google is slowly giving Glanceable directions to users around the world on Android and iOS. You might start seeing this feature if you have version 11.116 for Android or 6.104.2 for iOS.

Key features and benefits

Real-time updates : You get the latest info on your trip, like changes to your ETA and upcoming turns.

: You get the latest info on your trip, like changes to your ETA and upcoming turns. Convenient access : You can check your route without unlocking your phone, making it safer and easier.

: You can check your route without unlocking your phone, making it safer and easier. Route overview : You can see an overview of your route before you start, which is helpful in familiar areas.

: You can see an overview of your route before you start, which is helpful in familiar areas. Automatic recalculation: If you go off track, Google Maps will automatically find a new route for you.

Steps to enable Glanceable directions

To turn on Glanceable directions:

Open Google Maps. Tap your profile icon. Select "Settings." Go to "Navigation settings." Turn on "Glanceable directions while navigating."

Other new features

Immersive view : This gives you a cool 3D view of your route with turn-by-turn directions.

: This gives you a cool 3D view of your route with turn-by-turn directions. Lens in Maps : Uses AI and augmented reality to give you info about landmarks and transit stations.

: Uses AI and augmented reality to give you info about landmarks and transit stations. Navigation enhancements : Google Maps is getting better views and more details about lanes and buildings.

: Google Maps is getting better views and more details about lanes and buildings. Electric vehicle charging stations: You can now find nearby charging stations with info about compatibility and charging speeds.

