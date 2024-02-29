Get ready for iOS 17.4 update: 5 new features coming for iPhone users | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : MACRUMORS iOS 17.4 Update

Apple iOS 17.4 Update: Apple fans are eagerly waiting for iOS 17.4 to drop, and it's already in beta testing, so expect some cool new stuff soon. Let's check out five big changes coming to iPhones everywhere.

1. Better security

To tackle the rising issue of phone theft, Apple is adding extra protection. If your iPhone gets stolen, a new feature called Stolen Device Protection will use your face and personal info to stop unauthorized access and data theft.

2. New headset integration

Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset will let you double-tap to ignore calls or notifications, making using your iPhone with the headset a breeze.

3. Battery health insights

iOS 17.4 will give you more info about your iPhone's battery. You can now check its health in settings, so you'll know when it might need replacing and keep your phone running smoothly.

4. Better CarPlay

If your car has a dual-screen setup, the new iOS update will make CarPlay easier to use while you're on the road. It'll be simpler and more intuitive to navigate.

5. Third-party apps allowed

Thanks to new EU rules, you'll soon be able to use third-party apps more easily on your iPhone. However, there might be some rules about where these apps can go on your home screen.

The beta version of iOS 17.4 is getting tested to ensure everything works smoothly. The official release is expected in March, bringing lots of exciting changes to make your iPhone experience even better. Keep an eye out for it!

