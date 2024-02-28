Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
MWC 2024: Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Pegatron to develop AI-enabled private 5G networks

This partnership will leverage a purpose-built private 5G product portfolio marketed under Pegatron's 5G business unit, coupled with Tech Mahindra's proven expertise in large-scale 5G transformations, to provide end-to-end 5G for Enterprise (5G4E) solutions for global enterprises.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2024 16:06 IST
Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Pegatron
Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Pegatron

Tech Mahindra, an Indian IT and consulting services firm and Pegatron, a global leader in technology and electronics manufacturing have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Under this partnership, the two organisations will develop private AI-enabled 5G solutions for global enterprises.

"Our robust market presence, close ties with telcos, communication partners, and extensive expertise in global 5G4E rollout will successfully provide IT and network services to Pegatron," Harshvendra Soin, President - Asia Pacific and Japan Business, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

As per the company, this partnership will leverage a purpose-built private 5G product portfolio marketed under Pegatron 5G business unit, coupled with Tech Mahindra's proven expertise in large-scale 5G transformations, to provide end-to-end 5G for Enterprise (5G4E) solutions for global enterprises and manufacturing customers.

Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Pegatron to develop AI-enabled private 5G networks

Image Source : FILETech Mahindra signs MoU with Pegatron to develop AI-enabled private 5G networks

Dr Shue, Chief Technology Officer, Pegatron said, "We are honoured to collaborate with Tech Mahindra, which will unlock opportunities for enterprises across the globe to experience this strong 5G product portfolio to create resilient and efficient network solutions around AI-led use cases that will help optimise their investments."

In addition, the company mentioned that the partnership will enable the two organisations to jointly identify opportunities globally, with Pegatron providing the 5G connectivity layer and Tech Mahindra offering end-to-end 5G services.

ALSO READ MWC 2024: Alef's futuristic flying car prototype displayed at Barcelona

 

Inputs from IANS

