X to soon rollout passkey support for its Android app: Details here

X (formerly Twitter) is reportedly working on a new security feature for its Android users. The passkeys, which allow users to sign in without entering the password, might soon be available to Android users of X. The feature is currently under beta testing and was spotted in the public beta build of the app. Passkeys for the iOS version of the app were rolled out in January and are expected to be rolled out for Android users in the coming weeks.

This feature was spotted by AssembleDebug via The SP Android, who noticed a couple of strings of codes in the beta version 10.32.0-beta, as well as in the beta app itself. Passkeys are an additional security measure being introduced alongside existing methods like two-factor authentication (2FA) and password reset protection.

According to the report, a new line of code suggests that users will soon be able to enable passkeys for added protection that can be linked to their biometrics. This feature will be available in the Settings and Privacy menu, under the Security and Account Access section. Users will be able to find the option at the bottom of the menu, within the Additional Password Protection section.

It is worth mentioning that users of X on iOS already have access to this feature since its debut in January this year. Although there has been no official update on when it will be available for Android users, the latest beta release suggests that the global release is imminent. Unfortunately, there is no information yet on the exact date the feature will be released.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has recently announced that the X platform will soon launch a streaming service. This new service will enable users to watch long videos on their smart TV screens. The company is planning to introduce a TV app for Amazon and Samsung smart TVs.

