WhatsApp Emoji Reaction feature finally rolling out- All you need to know

WhatsApp has been rolling numerous new features on the platform. The instant messaging platform owned by Meta has finally launched the most awaited feature of emoticon reactions.

It was last week when Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature through his official pages on Meta (Facebook) and Instagram. And since then the new feature of emoticon reaction has rolled out to WhatsApp users around the globe.

WhatsApp touted the new feature on its community page stating- "emoji reactions are coming to WhatsApp so people can quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages."

As the company has made the feature public for everyone and anyone to use, the users can now avoid typing short messages for reacting in the chat.

How to react to messages with emojis on WhatsApp mobile:

Update the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Double-tap or Long-press on a message

Six emoji reactions will pop up which is very similar to the chat reaction we have on Instagram messages.

Select your desired reaction and tap on it

The emoji reaction will be sent to the other user with a notification

Reactions via emoji will be displayed below the messages, just like the one we do on Instagram

How to react to messages via emoticon on WhatsApp Desktop:

Download the latest version

Open a chat

You will see an emoji icon on the sender’s chat

You can click on the same and you will get six emoji faces to choose from

Click on the icon to send the reaction

The reaction-based emoticon will be sent to your friend

The users can further react to their own messages along with the sender’s text.

As this is the first phase of the rollout of the new feature of WhatsApp so the accessibility for everyone might need some time.

WhatsApp holds around two billion users base around the world, and the new feature will certainly take time to reach every country precisely.