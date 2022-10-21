WhatsApp Create Call Link Feature: Step-by-step guide to creating audio and video call links

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

What to do if your WhatsApp does not show this feature?

The answer is simple- update your app from your Google Play store or Apple App Store. Another this is- you have to keep a check on the updated version, as the latest version is 2.22.21.83- once, this version is updated, then you must check if the feature is available on your app or not.

Image Source : WHATSAPPWhatsApp

Where will the new feature be visible?

Create Call Link feature will be visible on the 'Call' section of the app (messages, status, call- the third one).

Image Source : WHATSAPPWhatsApp

How to use the feature?

Once the new feature is downloaded, now you have to follow the following steps which will help you to access the feature:

Open WhatsApp

Tap on the 'Calls' section

On the top, you will see 'Create call link - share a link for your WhatsApp call'

Once you click on it, another window will open in the app with: A call link Call Type (video or voice) Send link via WhatsApp option Copy link Share link



Image Source : WHATSAPPWhatsApp

Now if you tap on the link given in the window, then you will be directed to a video call window and you will get two options there-

Leave for leaving the call

Joining the call

Image Source : WHATSAPPWhatsApp

When you tap on Call Type, a pop-up window will come up to make you select a call type- either video or voice call

Image Source : WHATSAPPWhatsApp

Send link via Whatsapp will redirect you to the recent chats and groups in which you have been actively interacting

Copy link will just copy the link and let you share it externally via email, WhatsApp message, telegram, etc

Image Source : WHATSAPPWhatsApp

Share link will redirect you to share the link with your contacts externally and externally as well

Image Source : WHATSAPPWhatsApp

How many people can join the call?WhatsApp has stated that overall 32 WhatsApp contacts can join the video call via a link or could be added to the video call. Previously, WhatsApp video calls used to incorporate only 8 participants in the video call or voice call, but this new feature is certainly very helpful to connect 32 participants- and could be used officially for work calls as well as family get together as well.

