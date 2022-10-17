Diwali 2022: Best budget-friendly gifting ideas under Rs 10,000

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Diwali

Diwali is just around the corner and a number of offers are running on the online and offline market, to make your gifting pocket friendly. To add some more ideas to your gifting guide, here I bring to you some gifting ideas which you could look for that stand under the budget of Rs 5,000:

Kodak HD LED TVs at offer price starting at Rs 5,999 on Flipkart

Bringing cheers this Diwali, Kodak HD LED TV is set to announce its biggest sale ever for the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The brand will be offering new deals on its range of televisions including its official Matrix QLED Series along with Android Kodak CA PRO and 7XPRO series, starting with prices as low as Rs 5,999. The five days long sales will commence on 19th October 2022. Flipkart Plus members will get early access from 18th October 2022 at midnight onwards.

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Echo Dot, the voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, is designed to be set in any room and has something for users of all ages. It comes with crisp and clear built-in speakers, which allows you to listen to any type of music be it Bollywood, devotional or nursery rhymes. The simplicity of getting things done and asking for information with simple voice commands makes it a smart companion for your entire family.

Get this smart speaker at Rs 2,249 instead of its regular price of Rs 4,499 (Amazon)

Kindle (10th Gen)

Kindle is a perfect companion for book enthusiasts looking for some relaxing time with their favourite titles. It has a built-in adjustable front light so you can read indoors or outdoors at any given time of the day. The e-reader also opens access to over a million book titles, making it a great gift this Diwali.

Get this e-reader at just Rs 6,499 instead of its regular price of Rs 7,999 (Amazon)

BoAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in

With BoAt Xtend Smartwatch Alexa Built-in, help your loved ones to develop a healthy and fit lifestyle. The smartwatch comes with stress and sleep monitors, that read HRV (Heart Rate Variabilities) to indicate stress levels and track all stages of sleep every night to keep a tab on sleep health.

The smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,999 instead of its regular price of Rs 7,990 (Amazon)



Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in

Available in clay red and misty blue color options, the Smart Clock Essential comes in an elegant and timeless soft-touch fabric designed to blend into and compliment any space at home be it the bedroom, kitchen, or study. Users can stream songs from Amazon Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and others and also listen to audiobooks and podcasts with a clear and crisp sound quality that fills the room thanks to its 3W front-firing speaker. Manage compatible smart home devices using your voice. Look for the "Works with Alexa" badge on thousands of compatible smart homes devices, including lights, plugs, thermostats, locks, TVs, garage door openers, fans, and more. It’s a perfect nightstand. For users who are photo-light sensitive when sleeping, the auto-dim display on the Smart Clock Essential can be adjusted to adapt to the requirement of the user while still displaying the time. With soft, clicky buttons at the top, users can still control the Smart Clock Essential without having to use their voice.

The Smart Clock Essential is priced at Rs. 4,999 (Amazon)

KIKO MILANO cosmetics

Inspired by flourishing scents, the KIKO MILANO Blossoming Beauty lineup is infused with the delicate beauty of a secret springtime garden and it has a soft pastels design to bring a hint of colour to any face, whether that’s soft peach or romantic blossom pink borrowed straight from the flowerbed. Not only this, but KIKO MILANO’s product range is available on Nykaa, Myntra and other online e-commerce markets. This Italian cosmetic brand stands in the premium category and comes with a vibrant lipstick range and other cosmetic products. Indeed, an ideal brand to choose when you are looking forward to gifting something premium under the budget.



Airtel Xsafe ─ an advanced home surveillance solution starting at Rs 2.499

Celebrate Diwali without having to worry about the security of your house. With the newly launched indoor and outdoor security cameras from Airtel, enjoy the festivals without worrying about the security of your home and loved ones. The sticky cam is priced at Rs. 2,499, while the 360° cam is for Rs. 2,999 and the active defence cam is for Rs. 4,499. Customers can pay an annual subscription charge of Rs. 999 and enjoy the first 1-month subscription for free.

Available across 40 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata, customers can book Xsafe devices either by visiting https://www.airtel.in/xsafe/ or by simply logging in to the Airtel Thanks App.

Bosch TrueMixx Mixer Grinders at Rs 6,999

The Bosch TrueMixx Mixer Grinders are crafted to satisfy your taste buds for traditional flavours. Be it sambhar masala, rasam powder or garam masala – with Stone Pounding Technology, recreate the authentic tastes and textures of Indian masalas and the true flavours of your recipes. You can enjoy the perfect blend of flavours and textures in your favourite traditional food with the range of Bosch TrueMixx Mixer Grinders that retains the flavours and authentic taste of ingredients. It comes with strong lid locks for hands-free operation. Multitask easily as the lid locks hold the jar tightly, and strong suction feet grip the countertop during the grinding process.

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

Bring home the theatre-like experience with Fire TV Stick, and set up a movie marathon with your family, this Diwali. The Fire TV Stick provides unlimited entertainment-packed content like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Maja Ma, and crime thrillers like Paatal Lok and Mirzapur. Users can also navigate through content using their voice and launch shows across apps just by asking Alexa.

Get this streaming media player at Rs 1,999 instead of its regular price of Rs 4,499 (Amazon)

Latest Technology News