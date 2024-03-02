Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's intervention prompts Google to restore 'delisted' apps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google has restored all its apps after Union Minister of Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw intervened. To discuss the matter further, the minister will meet with Google on Monday. Recently, Google announced that it will be removing certain Indian apps from its Play Store. The reason behind this decision is a disagreement over service fee payments.

The Indian Union Minister for Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has criticised Google for removing certain apps from its Play Store. Vaishnaw has stated that the government will not allow these apps to be delisted and has called for a meeting with Google to resolve the issue.

"I have already called the app developers which have been delisted, we will be meeting them next week. This cannot be permitted," said Union Minister in a statement to PTI.

According to Google, 10 Indian companies have been taking advantage of the platform without paying fees for in-app payments.

“After giving these developers more than three years to prepare, including three weeks after the Supreme Court’s order, we are taking necessary steps to ensure our policies are applied consistently across the ecosystem, as we do for any form of policy violation globally,” Google stated in a blog post.

Notably, Google sent notices of Play Store violations to two Indian companies that operate matchmaking apps. Matrimony.com runs BharatMatrimony while Info Edge runs a similar app called Jeevansathi.

