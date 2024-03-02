Telegram introduces these 9 new features to enhance group communication

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Telegram has unveiled nine new features to enhance group communication. Among them are Boosts for Groups, which allows groups to progress through levels via member boosts or giveaways. Higher group levels unlock premium features like voice-to-text transcription and custom emoji packs, enhancing the overall chat experience.

Group stories

Group administrators now have the option to share stories, sparking interactive discussions among members. This feature enables admins to engage members in a more dynamic way.

Group emoji packs

Higher-level groups can now choose custom emoji sets for all members to use within the chat. This feature adds a personal touch to group conversations, making communication more expressive and unique.

Voice-to-Text transcription

With Voice-to-Text Transcription, members of boosted groups can enjoy seamless communication. This feature provides unlimited transcription for voice and video messages exchanged within the group, ensuring every message is accessible to all members.

Special permissions for boosters

Admins now have the ability to grant Special Permissions for Boosters. This allows boosted group contributors to enjoy unique privileges, such as bypassing Slow Mode or other restrictions. It adds flexibility and customization to group management.

Telegram Premium

Telegram is also introducing Telegram Premium, offering users exclusive boosts that can be allocated to any group or channel. Additionally, users receive additional boosts for gifting Premium. This feature provides users with enhanced functionality and rewards for their participation.

