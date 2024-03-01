Meta takes down 22 million pieces of harmful content on Facebook and Instagram in India during January

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Meta Monthly Compliance Report: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, disclosed that it eliminated over 17.8 million pieces of harmful content from Facebook and more than 4.8 million from Instagram in India during January 2024.

User reports and grievance mechanism

In January, Facebook received 29,548 reports, while Instagram received 19,311 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

Tools for issue resolution

Meta provided tools for issue resolution in 21,060 cases on Facebook and 9,476 cases on Instagram, allowing users to address their concerns.

Specialised review and action taken

A total of 8,488 reports on Facebook and 9,835 reports on Instagram required specialised review. Meta analysed the content and took action on 4,632 Facebook complaints and 4,849 Instagram complaints. The remaining grievances were reviewed but not acted upon.

Compliance with IT Rules 2021

Under the new IT Rules 2021, digital platforms with over 5 million users are required to publish monthly compliance reports.

Content removal metrics

Meta measures the number of pieces of content it takes action on for violating its standards. This action may include removing content or adding warnings for sensitive material.

The previous month's content removal

In December 2023, Meta removed over 19.8 million pieces of content from Facebook and over 6.2 million from Instagram.

Update on Facebook news section

In a separate development, Meta has stated that they will not be striking any new deals with traditional news outlets in France, Germany, and Australia. Moreover, they won't introduce any fresh features that are exclusively for news publishers on Facebook in the future.

Starting in early April, Facebook News, a section dedicated to news content, will be discontinued in the US and Australia; it was already removed last year in the UK, France, and Germany.

