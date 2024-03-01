Nokia launched new 4GB RAM variant of its G42 5G smartphone in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA Nokia G42 5G

Nokia has announced the launch of a new RAM option for its Nokia G42 5G smartphone. The smartphone was initially launched in September 2023 with a single RAM and storage configuration. The company later, in October 2023, introduced a second RAM and storage option for the smartphone. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly introduced variant of the Nokia G42 5G smartphone.

Nokia G42 5G India price and availability

Nokia G42 5G is available in three colour options: Grey, So Pink, and So Purple. The 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999 while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB are priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. Nokia G42 5G 4GB + 128GB variant will be up for sale via Amazon and the HMD website starting March 8.

Nokia G42 5G specifications

The Nokia G42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 13.

It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with 720 x 1,612 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 560 nits peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

On the camera front, it comes with a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors alongside an LED flash. It also comes with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support. For connectivity, it supports 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C. Nokia G42 5G comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Meanwhile, Infinix launched its Infinix Smart 8 Plus in India today. The newly launched smartphone comes with Mediatek Helio G36 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor, 50-megapixel rear camera, and more.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi and Redmi phones set to receive HyperOS update in India: Full list revealed