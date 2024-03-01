Xiaomi and Redmi phones set to receive HyperOS update in India: Full list revealed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Xiaomi recently announced the rollout schedule for its new HyperOS software version in global markets, including India. This update will bring Android 14-based skin to various Xiaomi, Redmi, and Redmi Note phones, which has excited many users.

What is Xiaomi HyperOS?

HyperOS is a major overhaul of Xiaomi's operating system. Its goal is to unify all Xiaomi ecosystem devices into a single system framework, ensuring peak device performance and a consistent user experience across all devices.

Xiaomi's rollout schedule for India

Xiaomi has outlined its rollout plan for the Indian market, dividing it into three phases: Released, March 2024, and Q2 2024.

Released devices

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12C

Redmi 11 Prime

Redmi Pad

March 2024 devices

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Redmi Note 13 Pro +

Redmi Note 13 Pro

Redmi Note 13

Redmi Note 12 Pro +

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12

Q2 2024 devices

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11i

Mi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 13C Series

Redmi 12

Redmi Note 11 Series

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi K50i

While some users may need to wait a bit longer for their updates, Xiaomi aims to improve its update speed this year.

Xiaomi 14 launch in India

Furthermore, Xiaomi recently launched its flagship Xiaomi 14 series smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Xiaomi 14 series includes Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphones. The smartphone starts at Euro 999 (roughly Rs 90,000) while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra starts at Euro 1,499 (roughly Rs 1,35,000) in Europe. It is confirmed to launch in India on March 7.

