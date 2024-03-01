Xiaomi and Redmi phones set to receive HyperOS update in India: Full list revealed

Xiaomi recently announced the rollout schedule for its new HyperOS software version in global markets, including India. This update will bring Android 14-based skin to various Xiaomi, Redmi, and Redmi Note phones, which has excited many users.
What is Xiaomi HyperOS?
HyperOS is a major overhaul of Xiaomi's operating system. Its goal is to unify all Xiaomi ecosystem devices into a single system framework, ensuring peak device performance and a consistent user experience across all devices.
Xiaomi's rollout schedule for India
Xiaomi has outlined its rollout plan for the Indian market, dividing it into three phases: Released, March 2024, and Q2 2024.
Released devices
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 6
- Redmi 12 5G
- Redmi 12C
- Redmi 11 Prime
- Redmi Pad
March 2024 devices
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Redmi Note 13 Pro +
- Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Redmi Note 13
- Redmi Note 12 Pro +
- Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Redmi Note 12
Q2 2024 devices
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Mi 11X
- Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
- Xiaomi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi 11i
- Mi 10
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Redmi 13C Series
- Redmi 12
- Redmi Note 11 Series
- Redmi 11 Prime 5G
- Redmi K50i
While some users may need to wait a bit longer for their updates, Xiaomi aims to improve its update speed this year.
Xiaomi 14 launch in India
Furthermore, Xiaomi recently launched its flagship Xiaomi 14 series smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Xiaomi 14 series includes Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphones. The smartphone starts at Euro 999 (roughly Rs 90,000) while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra starts at Euro 1,499 (roughly Rs 1,35,000) in Europe. It is confirmed to launch in India on March 7.
