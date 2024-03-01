YouTube's Picture-in-Picture mode: Access for non-premium users on the horizon? DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Representational Image

In 2021, YouTube rolled out its Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature, allowing users to watch videos while using other apps on their devices. Initially, this feature was exclusive to Premium subscribers outside the US. Recent reports suggest that non-premium users in Europe are now getting access to YouTube's PiP feature. Several Reddit threads share videos showcasing users from Europe utilising PiP mode on their devices.

Uncertainty surrounding the rollout

While these reports indicate a broader rollout of PiP, YouTube has not officially confirmed this change. It remains unclear if this is a widespread rollout or just a limited test.

Contradictory information

A comment from YouTube's X account contradicts the reports, stating that PiP outside the US is still limited to Premium subscribers. Additionally, YouTube's support page reaffirms this, stating that non-US users require a Premium subscription for PiP access.

Previous rollout and subscription plans

Previously, Google introduced PiP for all YouTube Premium subscribers on iOS globally, including India. On Android devices, the PiP feature has been available for some time.

In India, YouTube Premium is priced at Rs. 129 per month. New users can enjoy a one-month free trial, while students can subscribe at a discounted rate of Rs. 79 per month. A family plan, accommodating up to five members, is available for Rs. 189. Long-term subscription options include a yearly plan priced at Rs. 1,290 and a three-month plan priced at Rs. 399.

Alongside PiP access, YouTube Premium offers benefits such as ad-free viewing, offline watching, downloads, and access to YouTube Music Premium.

