WhatsApp testing new features: QR code sharing and similar channel suggestions | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will make it easier to share your QR code, a unique code that people can scan to add you as a contact. Currently, you have to go to the settings to find your QR code, but soon, there might be a shortcut right in your chats tab. This means you can share your QR code with friends without any hassle.

This update is part of the upcoming WhatsApp Username feature, which means you won't need to share your phone number anymore to connect with others. Instead, your username will appear when you share your QR code.

WhatsApp similar channel suggestions

Another feature WhatsApp is working on is Similar Channel Suggestions. This feature is similar to Instagram's suggestion feature, where it recommends accounts for you to follow based on ones you already like.

With WhatsApp, it'll recommend channels that are similar to the ones you already follow. These channels are verified, so you know the info you're getting is reliable. Instead of using complicated algorithms to figure out what you might like, WhatsApp will just look at how similar the content is between channels.

Benefits for users and channel owners

The QR code shortcut will be super handy because you won't have to go searching for it anymore. It'll be right there in your chats, making it quick and easy to share with friends. With Similar Channel Suggestions, you'll discover new channels that match your interests without having to do a lot of searching yourself.

Plus, channel owners will be happy because they'll reach more people who are interested in what they have to offer. These updates are still being worked on, so they're not available to everyone just yet.

ALSO READ | After Sony's announcement, EA joins layoff trend, targets 670 employees | All details

ALSO READ | Free audio and video calls now available on Elon Musk's X: Here's how to get started