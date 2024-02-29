After Sony's announcement, EA joins layoff trend, targets 670 employees | All details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Popular video gaming company EA, also known as Electronic Arts, is letting go of around 670 employees, which is about 5 per cent of its workforce. The CEO, Andrew Wilson, explained that this decision is aimed at making the company's operations more efficient so they can create better experiences for fans.

Reason for layoffs

Wilson mentioned that they are also stopping the development of some games and moving away from working on certain licensed intellectual properties (IP) that they don't think will be successful in today's gaming industry.

Impact on strategic priorities

These job cuts are part of EA's plan to focus on their key goals and strategies for growth. They are also looking at their office spaces globally to make sure they're supporting their business effectively.

Previous layoffs

Last year in March, EA had let go of about 6 per cent of its workforce due to uncertainties in the global economy. Wilson had explained that they were focusing more on projects that fit their strategy and reviewing their office spaces and teams.

“We are continuing to optimize our global real estate footprint to best support our business,” Wilson said in a statement.

Recent layoffs at Sony

Recently, Sony also announced layoffs in its PlayStation division, affecting about 8 per cent of its employees, which is roughly 900 people.

In a statement, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it has reduced the workforce in some of its US-based studios and groups. The affected teams include Naughty Dog, and Insomniac Games, as well as technology, creative and support teams.

Inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | Free audio and video calls now available on Elon Musk's X: Here's how to get started

ALSO READ | Oppo set to launch F25 Pro 5G in India today: What to expect, LIVE streaming details, and more