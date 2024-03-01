Friday, March 01, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Infinix Smart 8 Plus with Mediatek Helio G36 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Infinix Smart 8 Plus with Mediatek Helio G36 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Infinix has launched a new affordable smartphone in India. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include the Mediatek Helio G36 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor, 50-megapixel rear camera, and more.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: March 01, 2024 16:24 IST
Infinix Smart 8 Plus
Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Smart 8 Plus

Infinix has launched a new affordable smartphone in India. The newly launched Infinix Smart 8 Plus comes with a host of features. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include Mediatek Helio G36 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor, 50-megapixel rear camera, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about Infinix Smart 8 Plus. 

Infinix Smart 8 Plus India price and availability

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is available in three colour options: Galaxy White, Timber Black, and Shiny Gold. The smartphone is offered in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage combination at Rs 7,799. Interested buyers can avail Rs 800 bank card discount on SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. The device will be available for sale starting March 9 on Flipkart.  

Infinix Smart 8 Plus specifications

Infinix Smart 8 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also offers an additional 4GB of virtual RAM and storage up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs XOS 13 based on Android 13 Go OS. 

It features a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and Magic Ring support, an iPhone Pro-like Dynamic Island. 

Infinix Smart 8 Plus gets a dual camera setup with a 50MP main lens assisted by an auxiliary sensor and a quad-LED flash unit. The smartphone also has an 8MP camera on the front for video calls and selfies. 

For security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition technology. The smartphone packs a  6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also has DTS audio support for speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones. 

Related Stories
Infinix Smart 8 HD to launch in India at Rs 6,000 | All details here

Infinix Smart 8 HD to launch in India at Rs 6,000 | All details here

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: A budget-friendly smartphone under the entry-level segment

Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: A budget-friendly smartphone under the entry-level segment

Infinix Smart 8 Review: A blend of style and affordability

Infinix Smart 8 Review: A blend of style and affordability

Infinix Hot 40i launched in India: Features, price and more

Infinix Hot 40i launched in India: Features, price and more

MWC 2024: Infinix unveiled GT Ultra gaming smartphone along with CoolMax, AirCharge technology

MWC 2024: Infinix unveiled GT Ultra gaming smartphone along with CoolMax, AirCharge technology

Meanwhile, Qualcomm has announced its plans to release a new 5G chip specifically designed for entry-level smartphones. 

ALSO READ: Realme 12 5G series pre-booking starts: Know the offers, pricing and more

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement