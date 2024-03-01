Infinix Smart 8 Plus with Mediatek Helio G36 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Smart 8 Plus

Infinix has launched a new affordable smartphone in India. The newly launched Infinix Smart 8 Plus comes with a host of features. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include Mediatek Helio G36 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor, 50-megapixel rear camera, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about Infinix Smart 8 Plus.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus India price and availability

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is available in three colour options: Galaxy White, Timber Black, and Shiny Gold. The smartphone is offered in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage combination at Rs 7,799. Interested buyers can avail Rs 800 bank card discount on SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. The device will be available for sale starting March 9 on Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus specifications

Infinix Smart 8 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also offers an additional 4GB of virtual RAM and storage up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs XOS 13 based on Android 13 Go OS.

It features a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and Magic Ring support, an iPhone Pro-like Dynamic Island.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus gets a dual camera setup with a 50MP main lens assisted by an auxiliary sensor and a quad-LED flash unit. The smartphone also has an 8MP camera on the front for video calls and selfies.

For security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition technology. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also has DTS audio support for speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones.

