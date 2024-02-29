Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
Realme 12 5G series pre-booking starts: Know the offers, pricing and more

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: February 29, 2024 18:14 IST
Realme 12 5G series
Image Source : REALME Realme 12 5G series

Realme has started taking the pre-orders for its Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G series which are set to launch in India on March 6. The handset will be available from Flipkart, and the main highlight of the device will be the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and fast charging.

Pre-booking details and offers

Customers could pre-book the Realme 12 5G series from today i.e., February 29 and it will last till March 5. Those who are willing to purchase their handset could exclusively book it from Flipkart and via Realme's official store. All they have to do is pay Re 1 to book their device and they could enjoy benefits of up to Rs 3,000- including a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on the purchase of these smartphones.

Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G: Features

Both the devices of the Realme 12 series are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. They will further come with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM. The smartphones will come with a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 OS.

The new smartphone comes with a Sony LYT 600 OIS portrait camera setup, and as per the leaked information, it was suggested that the device will have a 50MP OIS camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G come with a 5000mAh battery which supports a 67W fast charging technology.
Expected Price of Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G

The Realme 12 5G series is anticipated to be priced around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. 

 

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg meets LG CEO to discuss AR strategy: Details here

