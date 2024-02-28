Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
Mark Zuckerberg meets LG CEO to discuss AR strategy: Details here

Zuckerberg had a luncheon with Cho and other senior officials from the South Korean electronics giant in Seoul. Meta's CEO came to the South Korean capital the previous day to have a series of business meetings.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Seoul Updated on: February 28, 2024 19:36 IST
Mark Zuckerberg
Image Source : FILE Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta reportedly met Cho Joo-wan, the CEO of LG Electronics on Wednesday to discuss on ways to enhance corporate collaborations in the extended reality (XR) and augmented reality (AR) sectors.

According to officials from LG Electronics, reports Yonhap news agency, Zuckerberg had a luncheon with Cho and other senior officials from the South Korean electronics giant in Seoul. Meta's CEO came to the South Korean capital the previous day to have a series of business meetings with key business gurus, including Cho and possibly Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

The Cho-Zuckerberg meeting came as the two companies shared a mutual interest in advancing XT technologies as a key driver for future innovation and growth. 

Last month during the ‘CES 2024’, Cho expressed the company's commitment to forging partnerships to expand its presence in the XR market. Meta released its new virtual reality headset, the Quest 3, at the end of last year in a bid to take the lead in the fledgling XR market. It rivals Apple’s latest Vision Pro headset, which made its global debut last month.

Other industry sources said Zuckerberg is likely to hold talks with Jae-Yong to discuss ways to cooperate in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) memory chips and XR businesses during his stay in Seoul.

Meta has earlier announced new plans to build its artificial general intelligence (AGI) and work on a new AI chip.

Samsung has created a new unit for AGI research and development in Silicon Valley. He is also scheduled to meet with representatives from at least five unidentified XR startups at Meta Korea's office in southern Seoul in a closed-door session, the sources said.

Meta reportedly arranged the meeting directly with the startups as part of apparent efforts to advance the company's XR headset technology.

Zuckerberg is also expected to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol before departing the country on Thursday to travel to India.

Meta Korea said it cannot confirm any details of Zuckerberg's trip to Seoul.

ALSO READ MWC 2024: Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Pegatron to develop AI-enabled private 5G networks

 

Inputs from IANS

