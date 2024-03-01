New feature in Google Docs allows Android users to add handwritten notes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google has introduced a new feature called markups in Google Docs

Google has announced a new feature in Google Docs called markups, allowing users to add handwritten annotations to documents using an Android device. Markups offer increased flexibility for giving feedback on various types of content, including diagrams, charts, reports, essays, and more.

How Markups work

On Android devices, users can enter markups mode to annotate documents using pen or highlighter tools, hide/show or erase markups, and insert suggested markups.

On iOS devices and desktops, users can view documents with markups, delete them, or hide/show them.

Simple steps to enable markups

To use markups, users need to open a document, select the markups tool from the toolbar, and then draw with their finger or stylus.

Availability and rollout

Markups are available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. There is no admin control for this feature, and it is currently being rolled out to users.

The introduction of markups in Google Docs for Android users offers several benefits. Handwritten annotations provide a more personalized and expressive way of giving feedback compared to typed comments. This can be especially beneficial for providing feedback on visual elements such as diagrams, charts, and sketches.

