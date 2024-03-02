Nothing announces manufacturing of Phone (2a) in India: What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing Phone 2a

London-based tech brand, Nothing, has revealed its latest smartphone, Phone (2a), will be produced in India. This move is aimed at utilising India's strong manufacturing ecosystem while contributing to the local economy and job market. The Nothing Phone (2a) is specifically designed to meet the needs of Indian users, focusing on delivering an optimal daily smartphone experience. It incorporates Nothing's design innovation and craftsmanship.

Upgraded features

The Phone (2a) will include some of the most loved features from its predecessor, Phone (2), ensuring a significant upgrade compared to Phone (1) across all aspects.

Expansion plans

Having set up its first global exclusive service centre in Bengaluru last year, The company said it is committed to expanding its presence in India. The launch event for Phone (2a) is scheduled for March 5, with a live-streamed event from Delhi.

Brand ambassador announcement

Nothing has also named Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the face of its smartphone brand, adding to the excitement surrounding the Phone (2a) launch.

Powerful processor

The Phone (2a) will be powered by a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, developed in collaboration with MediaTek. This ensures top-notch performance with optimised power consumption. Established in 2020, Nothing has already introduced three audio products and two smartphones. Additionally, the company launched a sub-brand called CMF by Nothing in September last year, expanding its product portfolio.

