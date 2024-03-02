Meta's Threads prepares to open API access to developers - What it means

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Meta-owned Threads has announced plans to make its application programming interface (API) available to developers by June this year. Currently, the company is testing this with a small group of partners and independent developers.

API development

According to IANS, Threads engineer Jesse Chen mentioned that over the past few months, they have been developing the Threads API. This API aims to empower creators, developers, and brands to manage their Threads presence more effectively and share content with their communities seamlessly from their favourite third-party applications.

Current features

The current version of the API allows users to authenticate, publish threads, and fetch the content they posted using these tools. Additionally, the company plans to introduce features for reply moderation and insights capabilities soon.

Integration with Instagram

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, confirmed that they are also working on an API to enable third-party experiences. This suggests that there might be integration between Threads and Instagram in the future.

Cross-Posting feature

In addition to the API development, Meta is testing a cross-posting feature that would enable users to post from Facebook to Threads. This feature is similar to the existing functionality that allows users to post Stories and Reels on both Facebook and Instagram simultaneously.

With the upcoming launch of the Threads API, developers will have more opportunities to create innovative experiences within the Threads platform. Additionally, the integration with Instagram and the cross-posting feature from Facebook will provide users with more seamless ways to share content across different platforms.

