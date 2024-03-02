Samsung Galaxy S24 FE rumored to debut with 6.1-inch AMOLED display: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S24 FE this year, according to a recent leak. Unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE, which followed the Galaxy S21 FE, skipping one model in between, details about the next FE lineup have emerged, hinting at a possible launch. However, it's unclear if the smartphone will debut during the Galaxy Unpacked event in July or in October, following its predecessor's release timeline.

Key specifications leaked by tipster

A tipster on X (formerly Twitter), @OreXda, has shared some key specifications about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. While it's still early days, the leak suggests some interesting changes to the upcoming handset. One significant change could be the display size, with the leak indicating a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, potentially making the phone smaller compared to its predecessor's 6.4-inch screen.

Potential hardware and features

The leaked information suggests that the smartphone could be powered by either an Exynos 2400 SoC or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, although it's speculated that only the Exynos variant will be available globally, excluding the Qualcomm processor for the Indian variant. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is rumoured to feature 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1. Additionally, it may come with a 4,500mAh battery, similar to its predecessor. However, details about its camera setup, design, and colour options were not revealed.

Comparison with Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE, launched in October 2023, features a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In India, it runs on the Exynos 2200 chipset with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

While the leaked information provides insights into the potential specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, official confirmation from Samsung is awaited to confirm these details.

