Top gadgets to buy this monsoon from Amazon India- smartphones, earbuds and more

There are a number of monsoon sales running on various online and offline stores across the country. Various promotions and sales are a common opportunity for consumers to avail special offers and schemes, especially when it is about smartphones or any gadgets.

So, we bring to you a set of new smartphones and gadgets which are available on Amazon India with special offers and discounts. Here is everything you can explore as per your interest.

Smartphones

Redmi Note 11S

The Redmi Note 11S comes with a 108 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro and Portrait lens and 16 MP front camera. Powered by MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-core processor with LiquidCool Technology, the smartphone is priced at Rs 17,499.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by an octa-core processor with 5G capabilities- hence, a future-ready device. Priced at Rs 24,999 this smartphone comes with all the capabilities to run for a day without getting out of juice. Also, talking about fast charging, Nord CE 2 comes with amazing fast charging capabilities where your device could be ideally charged in 20 minutes or less and on the photography front, the image quality is just impressive. Overall, a great performer in the 25K range and I have personally had a lag-free experience while reviewing it.

realme narzo 50

Narzo 50 comes with AI Triple camera- a 50MP nightscape camera, 2MP Portrait camera and 2MP macro lens. the handset features 50MP mode, chroma boost and dual-view video mode, this camera’s superb ability to capture images and videos will make you relive your memories in all their splendour. You can buy this for Rs 12,999. With long battery life, this handset is a great performer for people who believe in longer usage.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core processor with Liquidcool technology and supports 5G . The handset has a 64 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide and 5MP Super macro shooter. In the front, the device features a 20 MP shooter. Priced at Rs 24,999, this Xiaomi device is capable to deliver a day life easily with heavy usage and multi-tasking.

Hands-free gadgets

boAt Airdopes 141

With a playback time of up to 42 hours, these Airdopes come with 6 hours of non-stop playtime. It claims to have a Beast Mode to make these true wireless earbuds a partner in entertainment with real-time audio and with a low latency experience. The earbuds are equipped with our ASAP Charge feature that offers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge; while the carry case comes along with the Type C interface. The earbuds' body comes protected with an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. You can get this for Rs 1,399.

Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds

It offers True Bass that lets you experience sound that hits the right note every single time via the 13mm speaker driver. It comes with Instacharge with 150-min of playtime on a 10-min charge and is priced at Rs 1,299.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch

Noise smartwatch features a Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep and Step Tracking, 8 Sports Modes, IP68 certification which claims the device to be waterproof, 10 Days of battery life, Blood Oxygen Level (SpO2), WeatherfForecast and much more. It automatically monitors your blood oxygen (Spo2 levels), and real-time heart rate, and provides a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality. You can get this for Rs 1,799.

boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in

boAt Xtend comes with a built-in Alexa voice assistant that sets reminders, and alarms and answers questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command. Featuring a 1.69-inch big square colour LCD display with a round dial feature gives a complete capacitive touch experience to let you take control, effortlessly. The ambient light display allows automatic adjustment of brightness on the watch, suited to your environment. You can get this for INR 2,699.

Fire-Boltt Ring Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Ring enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. This smartwatch features a dial pad, and an option to access recent calls and sync your phone’s contacts. The smartwatch tracks the real-time Spo2 and has a 24x7 Heart Rate tracking feature. It also has sleep and fitness tracking and is equipped with an inbuilt speaker. This smartwatch enables you to track the watch without taking out your smartphone and is available at Rs 3,999.

