Tips On How To Get 30GB Free Space On Your Google Account

Google gives a total of 15GB of space at no cost to store our data, images, videos, documents, backups of apps, across its offerings like Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Once you exceed this restriction, you may have to sign on for a Google One cloud garage plan to claim 100GB space and the price for the identical starts from Rs 1,300/year.

The 15GB garage space might sound a lot initially until you use it wisely and keep track of your documents and stored data, as we unknowingly keep undeleted emails in our Gmail account for years, and so are the images and videos (with the auto-sync option).

Let us learn how to upgrade for free 30GB storage space in Google:

Although there is no carrier that provides 30GB of free storage space in India, we can do a couple of things to avail of the same. The first thing is to create a couple of new Google accounts for yourself (yes! It is free and it works well). This will enable the user to get an additional 30GB of storage space (15GB from each email).

It is simple and fast to create a new Google account and is also considerably easy to control because the search massive gives you an option to get the right of entry to all of the debts in a single place. So, if you have two Google accounts, then you can witness each of them in an app like Gmail, Google Photos and Google Drive.

For protection, user can upload their primary e-mail address to the alternative bills as a secondary restoration choice, so that they may not lose their account. Note that, you may simply create an account and leave it. Google may additionally delete your account after a sure period when witnessed the account not being used.