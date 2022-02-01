Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Premium Powerpack Performer!

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung unveiled Galaxy S21 FE 5G in January 2022. The successor of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, comes with lots of upgrades to help the user enable a faster experience and longer battery life.

But does the shoe fits the foot?

We reviewed the handset in detail and here is our take on the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

LOOK AND FEEL: PREMIUM LOOKING SMARTPHONE

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone has a sleek look and certainly looks like the extension of its predecessor Galaxy S21, a handset that was launched last year. The handset has a matte finished back and in the front, it has a glossy display. When clutched, the handset is sleek and is easy to handle, but at times, feel a little slippery so we much try having a back cover to have a good grip.

The second most noticeable feature (as per my experience) is the matte metal rim which gives the handset a very premium look.

The smartphone comes with power and volume buttons on the right side of the rim, keeping the other three sides of the phone clean. This means, that one can operate the handset with a single hand and without trouble.

DISPLAY EXPERIENCE- BRIGHT AND VIBRANT!

We cannot deny the fact that Samsung has some impressive and bright displays. The same is the case with Galaxy S21 FE 5G as the device could be lit up with half a level of its brightness when used indoors. And when used outdoors, under the sunny sky, the visibility was still bright enough and clear. The colours are real-like which feels perfect and gives a calm viewing experience. One can play games, doodle, type messages and do multiple things without experiencing any strain (until you are brightening the screen way too much than expected), thanks to its adaptable brightness.

Also, the camera quality looks fantastic when the brightness was medium to full and even at low light situations. The flashlight did wonders to brighten up the object and gave an in-depth picture quality (as true as real)

INTERFACE AND USABILITY

The only word which can describe Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 5G is ‘Smooth’- the sensors, the touch of the screen, button usage, app commands. The phone just handles everything without any trouble or lag.

Users even with a mid-size palm can operate the handset easily with one hand. Though the handset feels slippery if used without a back cover, if carried cautiously, there are fewer chances that you’ll slip your handset.

MULTI-TASKING CAPABILITIES (Social-media, NetFlix, gaming, zoom meetings and more at-a-go)

I have to mention that the handset handled heavy multitasking quite well. I used the handset with heavy graphics games like Asphalt 9, Battlegrounds India and the device took the load positively. The handset did not heat up and it worked as normal, no matter if we have 15 tabs opened in the background during the gameplay. The phone did not compromise with the play period and gave a seamless experience with multitasking capabilities.

Samsung indeed is a brand which has been known for its bright display, great processor and legacy of phones, adding in its portfolio, and certainly, this one is another device which stood up to be the benchmark for user experience and the quality altogether.

CAMERA QUALITY

One of the most acknowledged categories of Samsung devices is the camera and Galaxy S21 FE 5G again stands tall for its day and night photography with low lighting, zoom capabilities and multiple features included in the same.

The smartphone has three cameras on the rear frame- 50- megapixel (wide), 16-megapixel (ultra wide) and 2-megapixel (macro). Trust me I tried every possible angle to click pictures- and the results were appreciable. The focus is apt and clear. But when you zoom in to the extreme, then the picture quality might compromise a little with pixels visible, but still, the soon extent is beyond what a usual camera owns. Portrait and long shots are amazing and additional feature like slow-motion, dual camera shooting and more adds some benefits for additional options.

In the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera with Auto-HDR feature. Indeed one of the impressive selfie cameras over time, and with the best results even in low light situations.

I certainly did a lot of photography with the handset in the past 20 days, and I have to mention that the device kept on impressing me with the kind of quality and result in it delivered.

BIG BATTERY LIFE!

Another thing that clicked me positively was the battery life of the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G. With a 4,500 mAh battery, the device was capable to run smoothly for a day. I played heavy graphic games like Asphalt 9, shuffled to social media, used zoom calls, had connected 2-3 Bluetooth devices (earbuds, smartwatch and Bluetooth speaker at times) and still had enough juice to work for a day, without worrying about the charger.

I witnessed the handset managing multitasking aptly and the handset lasted for a day with a single charge when used normally (using continuous internet, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube video and more). And when the device is used continuously for watching heavy graphic movies/films/series on OTT (Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Disney Hotstar, Zee5 and more), or while playing heavy graphic games for a long span, the smartphone is capable to deliver life for almost 12 to 14hours easily.

The only missing aspect is the charging adaptor which is not accompanied by the dual C-Type charging cord. As the handset does not have a charging adaptor in the box, we will have to spend a little extra to buy one, which comes with the capability to charge the device faster. But even if you do not have an adaptor, the cord is capable to charge the handset from another handset that supports the C-Type slot. But to experience the fast charging aspect, we suggest users get a charging adaptor for experiencing the fast charge capability of the handset.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a commendable performer with great camera quality. One can use multiple applications and games- from chatting to using the OTT platform to gaming- the handset will not let you down. And at a price point of Rs 54,999, for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the handset is a good bid, but perhaps, many might feel that the price is on the higher front. But if someone is looking for a device with a premium look, great camera, battery and multi-tasking capabilities- Galaxy S21 FE 5G is worth giving an eye on.