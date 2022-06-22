Wednesday, June 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Thomson launches Alpha Series Smart TV at Rs 9,999

Thomson launches Alpha Series Smart TV at Rs 9,999

Thomson has launched Alpha series smart TV in India and those who want to buy it can avail several offers from SBI Bank Credit Cards and will get a free Gaana Plus subscription and more.

Saumya Nigam Edited by: Saumya Nigam Noida Updated on: June 22, 2022 19:01 IST
Thomson Alpha series smart TV
Image Source : THOMSON

Thomson Alpha series smart TV 

Thomson, a French consumer electronics brand has launched a new 32-inch smart TV under its Alpha series which has been priced at Rs 9,999. The new smart TV from Thomson will start its sale from June 26 onwards, via Flipkart. 

The new alpha series TVs are bezel-less HD-ready TV which boasts powerful surround sound and comes loaded with YouTube and OTT platforms like Prime Video, Sony Liv, Eros Now, Zee5 and more loaded. 

India Tv - Thomson Alpha series smart TV

Image Source : THOMSON

Thomson Alpha series smart TV 

Other specifications of the new smart TV include 30W speakers, 4 GB storage, 512MB RAM, WI-Fi, Miracast, USB connectivity, HDMI and much more.

Those who would like to purchase the new Alpha series smart TV from Thomson can avail of several offers like 10% off on SBI Bank Credit Cards, T&C along with a free Gaana Plus subscription. 

The brand re-entered the Indian market in the year 2018 with its line-up of Smart TVs and since then, it has witnessed unprecedented success, claims Thomson. The company has been constantly focusing on staying on top of the mind of Indian consumers, offering the best technology at an affordable price tag. 

India Tv - Thomson Alpha series smart TV

Image Source : THOMSON

Thomson Alpha series smart TV 

Top News

Latest News