Thomson launches Alpha Series Smart TV at Rs 9,999

Thomson, a French consumer electronics brand has launched a new 32-inch smart TV under its Alpha series which has been priced at Rs 9,999. The new smart TV from Thomson will start its sale from June 26 onwards, via Flipkart.

The new alpha series TVs are bezel-less HD-ready TV which boasts powerful surround sound and comes loaded with YouTube and OTT platforms like Prime Video, Sony Liv, Eros Now, Zee5 and more loaded.

Other specifications of the new smart TV include 30W speakers, 4 GB storage, 512MB RAM, WI-Fi, Miracast, USB connectivity, HDMI and much more.

Those who would like to purchase the new Alpha series smart TV from Thomson can avail of several offers like 10% off on SBI Bank Credit Cards, T&C along with a free Gaana Plus subscription.

The brand re-entered the Indian market in the year 2018 with its line-up of Smart TVs and since then, it has witnessed unprecedented success, claims Thomson. The company has been constantly focusing on staying on top of the mind of Indian consumers, offering the best technology at an affordable price tag.