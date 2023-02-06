The first Coca-Cola Edition phone in association with Realme set to launch on 10 February

Follow us on Image Source : REALME COMMUNITY Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition

Realme in association with Coca-Cola is set to launch the new smartphone edition which will officially be launched in the Indian market on February 10.

Named as Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition, the new variant of the Realme 10 Pro is set to come with new colour along with some UI improvements. Realme earlier collaborated with Marvel for the release of the GT Neo 3 Thor Edition last year (2022). This year, the company has collaborated with Coca-Cola to bring a new 5G supporting device.

The specs of the upcoming 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will be identical to the existing 10 Pro smartphone- will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The device will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Furthermore, on the camera front, the handset will most likely come with a 108-megapixel primary camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone runs on the Android 13 operating system layered with Realme UI 4. On the battery front, the handset features a 5000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging.

Image Source : REALME COMMUNITYRealme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition

At the time of writing, the pricing of the upcoming device is unknown, but Realme emphasises that the Coca-Cola edition of the Realme 10 Pro aims at the young generation, hence we assume that the device might come with the label of something below Rs. 20,000.

Realme has collaborated with Coca-Cola for the first time, and the company is looking forward to seeing that they're using the 10 Pro instead of the Realme 10 Pro Plus device with the branding, which will enable the smartphone brand to keep the price down.

FAQ:

Q: What is the new Realme 10 Pro price?

The Realme 10 Pro begins at Rs. 18,999 in India.

Q: Is the Realme 10 Pro 5G proficient?

The Realme 10 Pro 5G supports Realme UI 4.0 to give an exceptional user experience.

Latest Technology News