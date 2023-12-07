Steve Jobs' written $4 cheque from 1976 sold for over $36K in an auction

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Steve Jobs

A 4-dollar cheque written by Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple Inc. was recently auctioned for $36,850 (which is around Rs 30,71,618). The cheque was written to electronics retailer Radio Shack in 1976 and the same has been auctioned at the US-based RR Auction.

As per The Guardian report, the signed cheque was written on an "Apple Computer Company" account at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Los Altos, California, which has joined a growing market for Jobs' signature and memorabilia.

Last year in 2022, an Apple Computer cheque of USD 9.18 signed by Jobs in 1976 was sold for $55,000 (which is around Rs 45,84,505). Another cheque from the same year was auctioned for $13.86 to Elmar Electronics, which was sold in March for USD 37,564 (which is around Rs 31,31,134).

There was a job application for employment as an "electronics tech or design engineer" which had Jobs' signature from 1973, designated by the auctioneer as Jobs' oldest known signature was sold for USD 174,757 (which is around Rs 1,45,66,808) in 2018.

Moreover, a signature from three years later (1976), which appeared on an original Apple founding contract signed by Jobs, Ronald Wayne and Steve Wozniak, was sold in December 2011 for USD 1,594,500 (which is around Rs 13,29,08,989), the report stated.

Earlier this year (2023), the first-generation seal-packed iPhone was sold for $54,904 (around Rs 45 lakh) at auction.

MacRumors reported that the device originally cost USD 599 (which is around Rs 49,929) when was first introduced in 2007.

A former Apple employee, who bought the original iPhone when it was released, placed it for sale on RR Auction.

