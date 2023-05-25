Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony announces Project Q - a handheld device for PS5

Sony unveils the first glimpse of a forthcoming handheld device designed for playing PS5 games via remote play over Wi-Fi. The dedicated 'Project Q' device, slated for release later this year, allows users to engage in Remote Play over Wi-Fi2 and enjoy any compatible game installed on their PS5 console. The device incorporates all the buttons and functionalities of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

In an official statement, the company said, "With a vibrant 8-inch LCD screen capable of up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, the device delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay streamed from your PS5 when you're away from your TV.”

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said, "It also highlights the tremendous popularity and power of the PS5 as the global development community rallies to push its advanced capabilities to the limit.”

"We're investing heavily in the future with innovative best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly revealed Project Q, and our expansion into PC, Mobile and Live Service gaming is transforming how and where our content can be enjoyed," he added during an event.

Scheduled for release later this year, the earbuds will incorporate innovative wireless technology, delivering lossless audio with minimal latency to ensure a premium and high-quality audio experience. The company presented a wide range of new and upcoming titles for PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and PC, captivating the audience with an exciting lineup of games.

The software lineup also paid homage to the rich history of gaming, showcasing renowned game franchises such as Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil. Additionally, it included highly anticipated sequels to beloved titles like Dragon's Dogma, Alan Wake, and Arizona Sunshine, pleasing fans with a nostalgic and exciting gaming experience.

"Our fans expect and deserve a steady cadence of amazing content. Today's presentation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering them the best and most varied catalog of games possible," said Ryan.

The event reached its peak with an extensive preview of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the highly anticipated action blockbuster developed by Insomniac Games. The game, set to launch on PlayStation 5, was showcased in detail, creating immense excitement among fans as its release date approaches this fall.

ALSO READ: Uber Green launched, teams up with Zypp Electric for 10,000 EV two-wheelers

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News