Uber Green launched, teams up with Zypp Electric for 10,000 EV two-wheelers

Uber, the global ride-sharing application has recently unveiled a series of partnerships aiming at promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility in India. In collaboration with key industry players, the aggregator has announced the launch of Uber Green in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, starting in June 2023- to support this sustainability initiative.

Uber Green allows users to request rides in all-electric vehicles that produce zero tailpipe emissions, revolutionizing the on-demand experience in India. With just a few taps on the app, passengers can enjoy the convenience of hailing a low or zero-emission vehicle. Uber Green is currently available in over 100 cities across 15 countries, making it the most widely accessible on-demand mobility solution for environmentally friendly rides worldwide.

Not only this, but along with Uber Green, the cab aggregator has announced a series of new partnerships to sustain the EV momentum. Here are the associations and collaborations made by the company:

Fleet Partner Expansion

In an effort to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) on its platform, Uber is broadening its network of fleet partners. The company has formed partnerships with prominent players in the industry, including Lithium Urban Technologies, the leading B2B fleet service provider in India, Everest Fleet Private Limited, and Moove, Uber's global fleet partner. Through these collaborations, a total of 25,000 electric vehicles will be deployed across Uber's primary seven cities, facilitating a faster transition to electric mobility for drivers. This expansion in fleet partnerships will play a significant role in unlocking the growth of EVs within Uber's ecosystem.

EV Two Wheeler Partnership

EV Financing

Uber has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to facilitate the acquisition of cleaner fuel vehicles, specifically electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles. This collaboration aims to offer affordable loans of approximately Rs 1000 crores, fostering a conducive environment for transitioning from high-emission fuel vehicles to those with little or no tailpipe emissions. The partnership between Uber and SIDBI will play a crucial role in supporting the adoption of environmentally friendly vehicles and promoting sustainable transportation options.

EV Charging Infrastructure

Uber has recently established two significant partnerships in the realm of charging infrastructure. In collaboration with Jio-bp, Uber is extending its global mobility agreement with bp pulse to India. This strategic partnership will grant Uber drivers access to the extensive charging networks provided by bp pulse, while also facilitating the development of new charging infrastructure. Additionally, Uber has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GMR Green Energy to develop tailor-made charging facilities. These partnerships underscore Uber's commitment to supporting the growth of charging infrastructure, thereby promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and fostering sustainable mobility options.

Uber has made a firm commitment to transform into a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in Europe and North America, with the global target set for 2040. In terms of sustainability efforts, Uber has made significant progress by increasing the number of electric vehicles on its platform by over three times. Moreover, in 2022 alone, Uber facilitated rides in electric vehicles for 31 million unique riders, showcasing the growing adoption of eco-friendly transportation options. Notably, Uber's near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative, placing the company among the first 30 US-based companies to receive such recognition. Uber's dedication to sustainability is evident through its ambitious goals and efforts to promote sustainable mobility.

