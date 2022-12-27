Seagate introduces special edition hard drive and SSDs inspired by Marvel, Star Wars and more

Follow us on Image Source : SEAGATE Seagate Collectible Drives

In today’s time, the HD images, heavy raw files and an ever-expanding gaming and other data library, there is a continuous need for a reliable and pocket-friendly storage device. Hard disk drives (HDDs) give you quick access on the go and act as a plug-and-play without depending on the internet connection. That means you can access or transfer (to and fro) from any device, anywhere! Truth be told, a storage device is the best and wallet-friendly tech investment you can make to organize your files better and access them on the go with safe backup options. To solve the concern, Seagate has come up with special edition collectible HDDs that add an extra flair to your gaming setups. The new collectible hard disk drives are inspired by the pop-culture Marvel, Star Wars, and video game, God of War heroes, which the company has curated.

Here are the designs and other specs which you must know of:

Black Panther Special Editions – Celebrating the Black Panther Legacy

Paying homage to T’Challa (aka Black Panther) The King of Wakanda, the four new external hard disk drives (HDDs) feature designs inspired by the stories and characters of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. Each of the four Marvel artwork drives highlights traits of the characters with a vibrant customized RGB lightning; magenta to honour Black Panther & The King of Wakanda (a regional-exclusive design), cyan for the innovative style of Princess Shuri, and yellow for the elite strength of the warrior, Okoye.

Availability and Pricing: Amazon and Flipkart at Rs 6,999

Spider-Man Special Editions – Swing into Action and Power

Commemorating Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider (aka Gwen Stacy), and Miles Morales, the special edition HDDs come in these three designs, delivering Spider-Man fans an opportunity to own three unique drives featuring one-of-a-kind Marvel artwork. Each drive also features customizable RGB LED lighting, making it the ultimate accessory to Spidey-themed or other gaming setups.

Availability & Pricing: Amazon & Flipkart at the price of Rs 6,999

Star Wars Special Editions – The Ultimate Collectible

Designed with the wonder of the Star Wars universe, Seagate’s lineup of officially licensed special edition external drives is perfect for true collectors. Pulling influence from the world of The Mandalorian and Star Wars: A New Hope, these Special Edition FireCuda external hard drives offer big capacity, officially licensed images, and LED lighting that gives your collection a force-inspired glow. The drives come equipped with customizable RGB LED lighting and each design features a default custom character light out-of-the-box: a flashy red for Boba Fett, a glowing blue for Grogu, and a bold blue for the Mandalorian - lighting up your battle station in Star Wars theme.

Availability and Pricing: Amazon and Flipkart at Rs 6,999

God of War Ragnarök-Inspired HDD – one-of-a-kind collectable storage accessory

Confront the end of days with an ice-cold design worthy of Fimbulwinter with Seagate’s God of War Ragnarök-Inspired HDD. The follow-up to PlayStation’s critically acclaimed God of War title is certain to capture the imagination and excitement of gamers with its ice-cold design featuring a bear and wolf insignia that represents the heroes, Kratos and Atreus. You can load up to 30+ PS5 games or 50+ PS4 games to its huge storage capacity of 2TB. Connected and powered with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0), the drive features a stunning design based on the title and comes with customizable LED RGB light that can be adjusted through the Seagate Toolkit, enriching the atmosphere of the drive.

Availability and Pricing: Amazon and Flipkart at Rs 6,999

Tech Specifications

With 2TB storage capacity, the Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Star Wars drive work well with PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox – to store enough media, files, and games. Designed with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds, and USB bus-powered, the lightweight drives are the perfect match for Marvel and Star Wars fans looking for eye-catching storage while on the go.

Warranty

Three-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services so users have peace of mind in whatever their adventures may bring them. If any unexpected data loss occurs due to any mechanical, accidental, or natural disaster, the Seagate team will help you recover your precious data. These drives also include Seagate’s DiscWizard and SeaTools diagnostic software which helps monitor the health and performance of the drive.

Tech Specifications for God of War Ragnarök-Inspired HDD

Specifically designed and optimized with firmware to work with PS4 and PS5 consoles, the drive offers 2TB storage capacity and comes with a three-year limited warranty. Powered with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0), it also features customizable LED RGB light that can be adjusted through Seagate Toolkit.

