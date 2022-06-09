Follow us on Image Source : CALL OF DUTY Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II to launch on 28 October for consoles And PC - All you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II officially unleashed the official trailer last night and has announced its launch to take place on 28 October. The game will be made available for both consoles and PC gaming, along with bringing the old team of characters back.

The character like Captain John Price, Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley, John "Soap" McTavish and more will be seen in the new game from COD, which makes up the Task Force 141.

The game will be launched and will support all gaming platforms including Xbox, PlayStation and PC. The game is on for the pre-orders at a price tag of $69.99 which is around Rs 5,400 for the basic gaming pack and the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2 will be priced at $99.99 which is around Rs 7,800 in the Indian currency.

Also, the players who will pre-order the new COD game will get early access to Modern Warfare II open beta.

About the game

The game is based around the character named Hassan, a rogue operative. Hassan has been caught outside his safe haven and the team employed to do the task is the iconic Captain Price from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Task Force 141.

The trailer showcased the team, which is fighting different battles in various locations, with a number of aerial warfare with helicopters and fighter jets.

On the launch of the trailer, Activision said, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.”