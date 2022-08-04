Asphalt 9: Legends adds Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 in the game

Follow us on Image Source : ASPHALT Asphalt 9: Legends got Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

Asphalt 9: Legends, a 2018 racing video game developed by Gameloft Barcelona and published by Gameloft has introduced a new car from Automobili Lamborghini, named Countach LPI 800-4 in the world of video games.

The virtual version of the new super sports car has arrived on the simulation platform which has been developed by Gameloft. Gameloft has created a competition dedicated to the Countach LPI 800-4, for celebrating the V12’s debut divided into two elimination stages to be followed by the Grand Finals on September 14, this year.

Image Source : LAMBORGINI

How to participate in the competition?

The qualifying sessions will open from August 1-7 and August 22-28 from 8.00 a.m. to 11.59 p.m.

The participants will have to compete in a single gaming mode for achieving the best lap time.

The winner of the single gaming mode with the best lap will enter the Grand Finals and will be participating in double-elimination races.

This race will further determine which player will participate in the iOS Final, which will be streamed live on Lamborghini’s social media channels.

About Asphalt 9: Legends

The latest game from Asphalt has witnessed a billion downloads and has claimed to become one of the most successful simulation games- credits to the presence of the world’s most iconic supercars, including Lamborghini’s Terzo Millennio, Essenza SCV12 and Huracán EVO Spyder.

The gamers around the world will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the most powerful road-going Lamborghini ever, a visionary and futuristic limited edition “few-off” that pays tribute to the brand’s historic Countach unveiled in 1971.

Equipped with the longitudinally mounted V12 and 48V hybrid technology (LPI stands for Longitudinale Posteriore Ibrido), the Countach LPI 800-4 delivers a total power output of 814 hp and outstanding performance, with 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 2.8 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 8.6 seconds, and a top speed of 355 km/h.

“Asphalt 9: Legends is a one-of-a-kind interactive experience,” commented Christian Mastro, Automobili Lamborghini Marketing Director, “that will give thousands of fans the opportunity to discover our hybrid supercar. The Countach LPI 800-4 is the heir to a legendary car, capable of revolutionizing the world of super sports cars and building a fundamental part of Lamborghini's genetic heritage.”

