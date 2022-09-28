Wednesday, September 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung to host Galaxy Experience in San Francisco in October: Date, offers and everything you need to know

Samsung to host Galaxy Experience in San Francisco in October: Date, offers and everything you need to know

After successfully hosting the Galaxy Experience for days in New York and London, finally, Samsung is set to roll out the experience centre in San Francisco for three weeks starting from October 7 till October 28, 2022. Here is everything you must know about the Experience centre.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: September 28, 2022 15:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy Experience
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Experience

Samsung Electronics hosted two interactive Galaxy Experience spaces- one took place in London (United Kingdom) and the other in New York (USA). These events gave electronics enthusiasts and customers an opportunity to have a closer look at the latest Galaxy series devices and Samsung’s innovations. To follow the success of these events, Samsung is set to conduct the Galaxy Experience in San Francisco in the coming month. ALSO READ: Microsoft Surface Duo 3 will resemble Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: All you need to know

The upcoming Galaxy Experience is in conjunction with this August’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, where the company showcased the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 through immersive spaces and interactive activities. The New York and London events witnessed more than 106,000 participants who visited the spaces over the duration of 21-day of the opening period (August 11 to August 31). ALSO READ: Samsung India, Axis Bank Launch Co-branded Credit Card powered by Visa- Everything you need to know

Galaxy Experience in San Francisco

  • The upcoming Galaxy Experience in San Francisco will run for three weeks, starting from October 7 to October 28, 2022.
  • The attendees will get a chance to get their hands on the new devices including the new Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, the Galaxy Watch5 series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Also, there will be exciting features and experiences for the visitors and Galaxy Experience will also feature fun programs like a pin collection and photo challenges. 
  • Participants could also win special gifts during the event, including a Galaxy x BTS giveaway.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Where will the event take place in San Francisco?

Related Stories
Samsung got 1 lakh pre-booking for the new foldable smartphones in India: Know the offers

Samsung got 1 lakh pre-booking for the new foldable smartphones in India: Know the offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Quick Review- powerhouse of performance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Quick Review- powerhouse of performance

Samsung India launches the future of display technology with the Wall All-in-One and Flip Pro

Samsung India launches the future of display technology with the Wall All-in-One and Flip Pro

Samsung mocks iPhone with its new Galaxy Z Flip4 - This is what they did

Samsung mocks iPhone with its new Galaxy Z Flip4 - This is what they did

Samsung launches a new range of Ecobubble fully automatic top load washing machines

Samsung launches a new range of Ecobubble fully automatic top load washing machines

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Samsung inks pact to provide 5G solutions to US firm Comcast

Samsung inks pact to provide 5G solutions to US firm Comcast

Samsung India rolls out festive offers on Galaxy A series: All you need to know

Samsung India rolls out festive offers on Galaxy A series: All you need to know

Samsung India, Axis Bank Launch Co-branded Credit Card powered by Visa- Everything you need to know

Samsung India, Axis Bank Launch Co-branded Credit Card powered by Visa- Everything you need to know

Microsoft Surface Duo 3 will resemble Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: All you need to know

Microsoft Surface Duo 3 will resemble Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: All you need to know

Samsung to launch the world's first expandable display soon: Everything you need to know

Samsung to launch the world's first expandable display soon: Everything you need to know

Samsung to host Galaxy Experience in San Francisco in October: Date, offers and everything you need

Samsung to host Galaxy Experience in San Francisco in October: Date, offers and everything you need

The event will take place at 111 Powell Street in San Francisco and will run from October 7 to October 28. 

 

Latest Technology News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News