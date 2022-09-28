Samsung to host Galaxy Experience in San Francisco in October: Date, offers and everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Experience

Samsung Electronics hosted two interactive Galaxy Experience spaces- one took place in London (United Kingdom) and the other in New York (USA). These events gave electronics enthusiasts and customers an opportunity to have a closer look at the latest Galaxy series devices and Samsung's innovations. To follow the success of these events, Samsung is set to conduct the Galaxy Experience in San Francisco in the coming month.

The upcoming Galaxy Experience is in conjunction with this August's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, where the company showcased the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 through immersive spaces and interactive activities. The New York and London events witnessed more than 106,000 participants who visited the spaces over the duration of 21-day of the opening period (August 11 to August 31).

Galaxy Experience in San Francisco

The upcoming Galaxy Experience in San Francisco will run for three weeks, starting from October 7 to October 28, 2022.

The attendees will get a chance to get their hands on the new devices including the new Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, the Galaxy Watch5 series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Also, there will be exciting features and experiences for the visitors and Galaxy Experience will also feature fun programs like a pin collection and photo challenges.

Participants could also win special gifts during the event, including a Galaxy x BTS giveaway.



Where will the event take place in San Francisco?

The event will take place at 111 Powell Street in San Francisco and will run from October 7 to October 28.

