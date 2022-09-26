Samsung India, Axis Bank Launch Co-branded Credit Card powered by Visa- Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG INDIA Samsung India, Axis Bank Launch Co-branded Credit Card

Samsung and Axis Bank have partnered to launch an exclusive co-branded credit card, which is powered by Visa. With the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, customers will get 10% cashback across all Samsung products and services throughout the year. As an additional point of delight for consumers, the 10% cashback offer through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be over and above existing Samsung offers, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Benefits of Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card:

The new Credit Card has been designed to reward consumers every time they use their card to buy Samsung products and services. ALSO READ: Samsung mocks iPhone with its new Galaxy Z Flip4 - This is what they did!

Consumers will get 10% cashback when they purchase any Samsung product- like smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines or Samsung services like Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans and extended warranties.

The 10% cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will exceed the ongoing offers on both EMI/Non-EMI purchases.

The 10% cashback will be applicable across offline channels selling Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces, as well as online on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart, and at authorised Samsung Service Centers.

The 10% cashback benefit on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be available throughout the year.

Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card Variants and Product Proposition

Consumers can choose between two variants - Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. On the Signature variant, cardholders can avail of up to Rs 10,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2500.

On the Infinite variant, cardholders can avail of up to Rs 20,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5000.

There is no minimum transaction value, which means cardholders can get 10% cash back on the smallest of Samsung purchases.

Cardholders will also earn Edge Reward Points on purchases made outside the Samsung Ecosystem.

With consumer trends and preferences in mind, Samsung India and Axis Bank have partnered with the best in the industry to bring accelerated rewards to cardholders on everyday spending with key partner merchants:

BigBasket

Myntra

Tata 1mg

Urban Company

Zomato

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card also comes with:

Complimentary airport lounge access

Fuel surcharge waiver

Dining offers

Access to a bouquet of offers from Axis Bank and Visa.

Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card Fee, Welcome Benefits and Application Process

The annual fee for the Signature variant is Rs 500 + taxes and for the Infinite variant is Rs 5000 + taxes.

Both variants come with a Welcome benefit of Edge Reward points, which the cardholders will earn on completing the first 3 transactions on their card.

Signature variant cardholders will get 2500 points worth Rs 500

Infinite variant cardholders will get 30000 points worth Rs 6,000 as a one-time welcome benefit.

Customers can apply for the card through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card website.

Customers can register their interest for the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card on the dedicated microsite: samsung.com/in/samsung-card.

Applications will be open soon.

