Samsung mocks iPhone with its new Galaxy Z Flip4 - This is what they did

Image Source : SAMSUNG YOUTUBE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Apple recently launched the new iPhone 14 series and other Apple devices last night- which have made news and are all over the internet. Taking advantage, Samsung has launched a new commercial to mock the so-called ‘brainwashed iPhone’ over Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Indeed, Samsung used the time to let people know about the unique side of its flip smartphone.

In the commercial, there were 2 people- one holding an iPhone, and the other one introducing the new Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone. The Samsung user flaunts the Flip screen of the Samsung device, but the iPhone user says, “I will never leave my phone”, but later the iPhone user starts to observe everything around her which flips- from the book’s hardcover to the folding chair, a toilet seat, a sandwich bread, a massive slice of juicy pizza, a refrigerator door, a yoga pose and much more. She even dreamt of being squeezed into the folding sofa, when she suddenly woke up and start to look for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from her iPhone. Later, she was shown using the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone over iPhone.

With the new commercial ad for the Samsung Galaxy smartphone, it is clearly visible that the brand is willing to break the mindset of iPhone users to upgrade accordingly.

The brand also shows that the new foldable smartphone could be evocative of the company's new foldable devices when someone is so used to using an iPhone.

Image Source : YOUTUBE- SAMSUNGSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 commercial essentially focuses on becoming obsessed with the flip design of the Samsung handset focusing on love at first sight and having a unique design with a stylish and premium look.

Image Source : SAMSUNG YOUTUBESamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung's new advertisement with Apple-mocking has included a lot of subtexts which could look problematic as per the commercial and more than a few iPhone users are likely to get offended by the commercial.

Image Source : SAMSUNG YOUTUBESamsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

