Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphone under Rs 15,000

The biggest sale of the year is set and Amazon and Flipkart have been working on letting the user make the most out of this sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is set to bring great discounts on a number of products and we bring to you a set of 5 best smartphones to look forward to under the budget of Rs 15000 during the biggest festive sale. (READ MORE: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: How to do smart shopping during the sale?)

Here are the smartphones:

Realme Narzo 50i

The recently announced Realme Narzo 50i will be available at Rs 6799 (MRP: Rs 7999). The handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage which can be expanded further by up to 256 GB. The smartphone comes with an 8MP primary shooter and a 5MP front camera. Backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor

READ MORE: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sales to go live on Sept 23- All what to expect

Samsung Galaxy M32

The handset was originally priced at Rs 16,999 but is available at Rs 11,499. The handset comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 Octa Core processor. The smartphone runs on 4GB RAM and comes with 64GB onboard memory which can be expanded by up to 1TB. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and on the camera front, the rear panel comes with 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup and a 20MP (F2.2) front camera. the handset is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery and it runs on Android v11.0 which is further layered with the One UI 3.1 operating system.

Oppo A54

Originally priced at Rs 14990, the handset will be available at Rs 10,990. The handset features a 6.51- Inch HD+ display with a side fingerprint sensor and is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. On the camera front, the Oppo A54 comes with a 13MP Quad Camera (13MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Bokeh Lens) and a 16MP front shooter. Backed by a 5,000 mAh lithium polymer battery, the smartphone runs on 4GB RAM and has 64GB internal storage which can be expanded by up to 256GB. The smartphone supports dual SIM and runs on Color OS 7.2 based on Android 10 OS.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Originally priced at Rs 15,999, the device could be bought at Rs 13999. Claimed to be the world’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, and comes with an FHD+ display

On the camera front, the smartphone features a 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera and a 2MP secondary camera on the rear end. On the front, the smartphone comes with an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset will run on 4GB RAM and will support Funtouch OS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system. For storage, the device comes with 64GB storage which can be expanded further to 1TB. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery.



Redmi 9 Activ

Originally priced at Rs 10,999, the device will be available at Rs 8,999 and will feature an Octa-core Helio G35 processor, 6.53-inch HD+ display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which could be expanded further. On the camera front the device 13MP + 2MP dual rear shooter with an AI portrait and a 5MP front shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.



