Microsoft Surface Duo 3 will resemble Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Duo 3 tablet in the market soon, and sources state that the upcoming Surface device will feature a similar design to Samsung's recently launched foldable smartphone dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 4. ALSO READ: Flipkart and Amazon Sale: OPPO’s biggest discounts and offers you must know

As per the reports of GizmoChina, a patent has been revealed by the company on the design of a new Surface product. This might be the Surface Duo 3, which will feature many similar specs to that of the Fold 4. ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best offers and discounts on smart TVs during the sale

Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Surface Duo

The tech giant might launch this new Surface Duo 3 model sometime next year, as per the report.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp revealed a critical bug, now patched: All you need to know

As of right now, it is still unclear if the company is actually working on a Microsoft Surface-branded phone, but previous rumours suggest that the new patent in question is the Surface Duo 3, it added.

The new patent application was spotted recently and the documentation showcasing the design of the new device.

As per the official description, the patent is for a 'FOLDABLE DISPLAY DEVICE'. This is a must to mention that the application was filed in 2021 and published earlier this year (2022).

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News