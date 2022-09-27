Flipkart and Amazon Sale: OPPO’s biggest discounts and offers you must know

OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, today announced its discount offers for this festive season. As part of OPPO Festive Offer 2022, consumers can expect a number of deals on the Reno8 Pro, Enco X2, OPPO Pad Air, F21s Pro, A77, and A57 from the OPPO verse across Flipkart, Amazon, the official OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets. ALSO READ:
Flipkart Big Billion Sale: OPPO Offers:
- OPPO K10 with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM will be available at a discount of Rs 1,500
- The OPPO F19 Pro+ will be available at a discount of Rs 2,000
- Customers could purchase the OPPO Reno, and the F series smartphones at a no-cost EMI for a tenure of up to three months, while customers purchasing OPPO’s A series smartphones will get no-cost EMI for three months
- Customers purchasing the Reno8 Pro and Reno8 on an exchange offer will get a benefit of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively, while customers purchasing the F21 Pro on an exchange will get a benefit of Rs 2,000
- In addition to these, customers using ICICI, and Axis Bank cards can also avail of a cashback of 10% for purchases of over Rs 5,000 on all OPPO products.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers:
- OPPO A54 will get an instant discount of 10%
- A no-cost EMI on F series smartphones for up to six months, and a three-month no-cost EMI term on any A series smartphone
- Customers looking for exchange deals can enjoy an additional benefit of Rs 2,000 on the F21 Pro series, Rs 1,500 on A77, and Rs 1,000 on A57
- Customers purchasing any OPPO product will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through SBI bank cards
Retail outlet offers:
- At mainline retail outlets, customers can avail of 10% cashback on leading bank cards on the purchase of Reno8 series, F21 series, A77 and A57 smartphones till 31 October 2022.
- Additionally,
- Customers can also get a no-cost EMI offer of up to six months for the Reno series and F series
- Customers purchasing A series smartphones can enjoy a three-month of no-cost EMI offer
- OPPO’s ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers.
- Customers can also avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 3000 on the purchase of the Reno8 series, F21 series, A77, and A57 smartphones
Special Offers:
- OPPO also brings special offers for this festive season for its community members like- ‘Double Points’ and ‘Super OPPO Day’.
- As part of the Super OPPO Day, customers purchasing the Reno series, F series, K series, A series, and Pad Air across all channels can join a lucky draw for a grand prize of Rs 10 lakh in cash, followed by some other attractive prizes of the draw.
Offers on OPPO earbuds, tablets and more:
- OPPO IoT devices are also available with some great discounts until 30 September 2022 on Flipkart.
- OPPO Enco Buds will be available at Rs 1,499
- Enco Buds2 will be available at Rs 1799
- Enco Air2 will be available at Rs 1,999,
- OPPO Enco X2 will be available at Rs 9,999
- Customers looking to purchase OPPO’s first tablet in the Indian market can purchase the OPPO Pad Air at Rs 14,499 with a flat discount of Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,500 cashback on purchase through ICICI and Axis bank cards
- OPPO Watch Free will be available at a flat discount of 50% for Rs 2,999