Samsung Galaxy Tab S8- All you need to know in 10 points

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy Tab S8 series, which has been designed to cater for the always-on, video-first world. India TV got its hands on the recently launched Galaxy Tab S8 from Samsung and below are the pointers we made which will help you understand the highlighting features of the device.
- The new tab comes with a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display with 2960 x 1848 screen resolution with Super AMOLED technology. It delivers great graphics and video quality when used for zoom calls or conferences and for binge-watching
- Galaxy Tab S8 is available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants, so we can record our meetings, record videos in the highest qualities and save them. I would like to mention that the device is also great if you really want some thrilling gaming experience. the large screen helps us make it worth using.
- The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which is claimed to have 52% faster GPU and 24% faster CPU. Hence, this device is powerful enough when used in circumstances- like video calling, zoom meeting and showing presentations, conferences and seminars attending, preparing projects on google docs and more. This device does not lag
- Galaxy Tab S8 comes with the capabilities of turning into a portable second monitor with touchscreen capabilities for Galaxy PCs for side-by-side multitasking.
- The Samsung DeX enables the user to have a desktop experience that enables Galaxy Tab S8 from tablet mode to desktop mode in just a click
- Galaxy Tab S8 is priced for Rs 58,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs. 70,999 for 5G variant
- Galaxy Tab S8 series is protected by the Knox Vault platform, which encrypts personal data and keeps stored files and information isolated from the device’s main operating system to safeguard it from attacks. For the first time ever on a Galaxy tablet, Samsung has introduced the Samsung Health app to keep track of your fitness routine. hence, the data will be saved and kept secured for the user
- The Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 8,000 mAh battery and it is great! it can run flawlessly for video conferencing for around 5 hours without exhausting. I used the tablet for almost 5 to 5.5 hours continuously, and it was to my surprise that this device had a battery more powerful than the recently launched Galaxy S22 Ultra handset which is priced above 1 lac
- Add a keyboard with a snap: The S8 Tab comes accompanied with an additional 2-in-1 Book Cover Keyboard that provides an upright experience that makes switching to work mode a snap. Also, there is a stylus that helps you to showcase various presentation smoothly and also enable the user to sketch and work on the soft copy of the documents.
- Camera: You will not be shocked as Samsung has got in some great camera muscles to the device. It features 13.0 MP + 6.0 MP rear shooter and 12.0 MP front snapper. And the quality is as good as any other Samsung smartphone standing under the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000.