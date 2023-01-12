Thursday, January 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with 150x zoom camera

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with 150x zoom camera

Samsung to bring in the new Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone which will feature a 150x zoom camera and is likely to feature a telephoto camera with "Gen4" optics and an aperture between F2.5 and F.9. The device is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: January 12, 2023 15:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy S
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S

Samsung is working to bring in the new Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone will reportedly feature a 150x zoom camera. According to tipster @RGcloudS, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to feature a telephoto camera with "Gen4" optics and an aperture between F2.5 and F.9, reports SamMobile.

ALSO READ: Top 5 gadgets to beat the cold this winter season

 

Both of these will make it possible for the telephoto camera to take pictures with a 150x zoom, which is 50 per cent more than the Galaxy S22's 100x Space Zoom. Meanwhile, last month, Tipster Ice Universe said that the tech giant Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a new telephoto sensor and also mentioned that the main camera could remain the same or have slight changes.

ALSO READ: Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

 

"The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution. I think the main camera will remain the same or be slightly changed," it tweeted.

Related Stories
CES 2023: Samsung to showcase innovative projects in January

CES 2023: Samsung to showcase innovative projects in January

Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch in January: Know more

Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch in January: Know more

Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 million units in 2023

Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 million units in 2023

CES 2023: Samsung to unveil new refrigerator with larger screen

CES 2023: Samsung to unveil new refrigerator with larger screen

Why is Samsung working on improving the camera sensors?

Why is Samsung working on improving the camera sensors?

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

Why Samsung hired an ex-Mercedes designer to lead its MX design team?

Why Samsung hired an ex-Mercedes designer to lead its MX design team?

CES 2023: Will Samsung showcase a foldable plus slidable display?

CES 2023: Will Samsung showcase a foldable plus slidable display?

Samsung planning to release a human assistant robot in 2023: Report

Samsung planning to release a human assistant robot in 2023: Report

Samsung confirms the launch of Galaxy S23 series: Know the launch date, features and more

Samsung confirms the launch of Galaxy S23 series: Know the launch date, features and more

Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

ALSO READ: Indians spent 4.9 hours every day on smartphones in 2022: Report

 

Meanwhile, Samsung on Wednesday officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at its Unpacked event. This will be the first in-person event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. It will also be live-streamed on the tech giant's official website.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News