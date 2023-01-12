Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with 150x zoom camera

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S

Samsung is working to bring in the new Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone will reportedly feature a 150x zoom camera. According to tipster @RGcloudS, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to feature a telephoto camera with "Gen4" optics and an aperture between F2.5 and F.9, reports SamMobile.

Both of these will make it possible for the telephoto camera to take pictures with a 150x zoom, which is 50 per cent more than the Galaxy S22's 100x Space Zoom. Meanwhile, last month, Tipster Ice Universe said that the tech giant Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a new telephoto sensor and also mentioned that the main camera could remain the same or have slight changes.

"The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution. I think the main camera will remain the same or be slightly changed," it tweeted.

Meanwhile, Samsung on Wednesday officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at its Unpacked event. This will be the first in-person event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. It will also be live-streamed on the tech giant's official website.

