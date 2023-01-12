Indians spent 4.9 hours every day on smartphones in 2022: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smartphone use

In a recent report, it was stated that Indians have spent 4.9 hours on their smartphone per day in 2022. This has made India stand in the 8th position with the highest average hours being spent on their handsets per day.

Data.ai, which was formerly known as AppAnnie released a report titled ‘State of Mobile 2023’ on Wednesday, which shared the smartphone usage stats. The report has stated that the Indians have spent major time on their handsets surfing social media and other video-sharing applications.

Time spends on smartphones per person in India and Indonesia

So, when compared globally, the time spent on smartphones (per user) was around 5 hours per day, while in certain regions and countries like Indonesia, it was higher than in India- stating around 5.8 hours per day per person. ALSO READ: Airtel, Tech Mahindra partners to deploy a captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Speaking about the total time spent on smartphones, Indians have clocked around 0.75 trillion hours of usage, while China has recorded 1.1 trillion hours for the year 2022.

India’s total app downloads in 2022

The report further stated that the total number of app downloads in India has reached as high as 29 billion in 2022. This made the country stand in the second position in being the biggest market after China.

Top 2 app-downloading nations

China has witnessed annual downloads which exceed 111 billion. The third biggest app-downloading market was the US with 12 billion downloads in 2022.

About download time

Although the downloads and time spent on the handsets have increased in 2022 across the world. Consumer across the world have reduced their spending on app stores- which has decreased by 2% to $167 billion, as per the data.ai report. Also, the number of smartphone gaming declined too.

Lexi Sydow, head of Insights at data.ai said, “Amidst rising cost of living, consumers are having to prioritise where they spend their money. We see that entertainment continues to drive growth on mobile as dollars flow to video streaming, dating, short-form video, and travel, while gaming spending declines 5% year-on-year (YoY) to $110 billion.”

Time spent on social media

The report has further stated that the spending on social media, productivity, finance and utility apps have been strong in 2022, in most of the markets. In India, consumers have reportedly spent around $31 million on social media platforms, around $7.2 million on utility and productivity apps, and the least was spent on entertainment and streaming apps with $5.1 million.

Expectations for 2023

The report states that the global ad spending on mobile will reach up to $362 billion this year, 2023. The year will be reportedly driven by video-sharing platforms like YouTube and TikTok, globally.

Though ad spending will grow, it will not be at the same pace as it was growing in 2022- because of economic headwinds which have forced brands to cut ad expenses.

The data.ai says that the annual growth rate of ad spending will shrink by up to 7.5% as compared to the last two years- when it grew by 14% and 22.9% in 2021.

