iQoo 11 launched in India at Rs 59,999: Features, availability and more

iQOO has launched its first smartphone of the year— the iQOO 11, which has been priced at Rs 59,999 and will be on sale from January 13. The device will be exclusively available on Amazon India and will be the first handset in the country which will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The new handset from the company will be paired with 8GB/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and on the storage front, the smartphone will feature 256GB of UFS 4.0-based storage.

The company has launched the new iQOO 11 in two avatars- Legend edition which features a BMW M Motorsport series strip on the back panel. One variant will come in a leather finish, while the other Alpha edition will feature a matte glass finish. Both the variants will come with a metal frame and further support a USB Type-C port, an IR blaster with a universal remote control option and a stereo speaker setup as well.

Here are the specifications of the new iQOO 11:

Display

The iQOO 11 features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Processor and storage

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the smartphone will come with two RAM options for the device- one with 8GB and another with 12GB. This device does not support a microSD card slot.

The handset runs on Android 13 OS which is further layered with FunTouchOS 13 UI over the top.

Camera

On the camera front, the new iQOO 11 features a triple camera setup on the rear end, having a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP portrait lens secondary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens camera. The company claims that the device is capable to capture up to 8K resolution videos at 30FPS. Also, it features other modes like moon mode, night mode and more. On the camera front, the device features a 16MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity

On the connectivity front, the device features dual nano SIM slots which further support the 5G network, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC.

Battery

The new iQOO 11 features a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The company has claimed that the device could charge up to 50% of the battery (from 0% to 50%) within 8 minutes.

