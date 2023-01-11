Top 5 gadgets to beat the cold this winter season

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Winter

The extreme winter wave is here, making it challenging to move around the house or even prepare the meal you were craving for. We all get a sense of laziness that makes stepping out of the bed a mammoth task. But there are a variety of devices that can help you not only survive the cold but also come to love and appreciate it. ALSO READ: Netflix adds new game on Android and iOS: All you need to know

Here are the top 5 gadgets to help you beat the cold:

Dyson HP07 Hot + Cool Air Purifier

Surprisingly, winters are the best time of the year to use air purifiers because they help prevent winter allergies, which are typically brought on by increased exposure to indoor allergens. Dyson’s HP07 Hot + Cool Air Purifier combines intelligent sensing with an advanced HEPA H13 filtration system that captures gasses and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns and has powerful Air Multiplier technology to purify the whole room. Integrated sensors constantly analyse the air, while its unique algorithm cross-checks data every second. In Addition, it diagnoses pollutants at a molecular level, displaying live results on the LCD. The product is available on Amazon, Vijay Sales and Chroma.

Price: Rs 56,900

Philips Air Fryer

Indulge in your winter cravings with Philips Air Fryer and enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Its Rapid Air Technology with a unique starfish design swirls hot air to create delicious foods using little to no added oil. The two main knobs on the outside cover serve as timers and temperature controls. It has Quick Clean technology, making cleaning the food compartment simple. All removable parts are dishwasher safe and the food basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odour of traditional deep-frying. In addition, it has a non-stick covering that makes dishwashing safe and easy. The Philips air fryer makes cooking your favourite foods effortless and is a one-stop answer for all your meal options. The product is available on Amazon, Vijay Sales and Chroma.

Price: Rs 7,314

Racold Andris Slim Geyser

The Racold Andris Slim storage water heater saves space due to its horizontal design. It's a compact geyser, perfect for small homes. Available in a beautiful Italian design, this geyser comes with a high-power heating element to ensure 25% faster heating. The Flexomix function allows the geyser to regulate the water's input flow, producing up to 10% more hot water than standard geysers. It is supported by titanium plus technology, which includes a specially-designed titanium steel tank with titanium enamel coating and heating element. Also, its compact design saves wall space and comes with 20-litre tank storage.

Price: Rs 9,755

Bajaj Majesty RX11 Heat Convector Room Heater

The Bajaj Majesty RX11 Heat Convector Room Heater comes with 220W power heating to keep you warm in winter with an added layer of safety in the form of an automatic thermal safety cut-out feature. With dual function, it provides maximum utility by doubling up as a heater in winter and a personal fan in summer. It has an adjustable heating knob with three heat settings for variable heating. Additionally, it has a Triple Safety assurance with Thermostat, Auto Thermal Cutout and Safety switch against tilting. The product is available on Amazon, Vijay Sales and Chroma.

Price: Rs 2,050

Prestige PKSS 1.0 Electric Kettle

Prestige PKSS 1.0 1350-Watt Electric Kettle boils water, coffee/tea, hot chocolate, and soups in a matter of minutes. With attractive features like Automatic cut-off, single-touch lid locking, ergonomically designed handles and a unique design with an attractive fin. It comes with sturdy and durable handles. The Kettle ensures convenient use and safety while carrying and lifting it. Its Swivel Power Base allows you to plug it in any direction with desired jug handle position. The kettle is detachable from its power base for convenient usage and portability. Its Cord winder can be used to shorten the length of the cord as per the required distance from the plug point.

Price: Rs 1,560

