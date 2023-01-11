Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Apple

Apple is reportedly working on manufacturing its own MicroLED displays to use in its own devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch.

As per the report of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new screens are expected to start their development soon, and will be showing up on devices by next year- 2024, following around five years of planning and development, The Verge report states. ALSO READ: Why is Instagram removing the shopping tab from the home feed?

At present, the tech giant has been using displays which are designed and produced by a number of vendors.

ALSO READ: Mivi Model E Review: Premium looking smartwatch with decent performance

For example, the OLED panels for the iPhone 14 models are reportedly made by Samsung, LG and BOE.

ALSO READ: iQoo 11 launched in India at Rs 59,999: Features, availability and more

Moreover, Gurman said that the iPhone maker is expected to ship its MicroLED screens in the Apple Watch first, replacing the OLED displays it currently comes equipped with.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the company was planning to bring MicroLED technology to its Watch Ultra with a larger display next year.

In a note to investors, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu said that he expects Apple Watch sales to drop in 2023 due to a "lack of significant spec upgrade" and claimed that the 2024 Watch Ultra might adopt a MicroLED panel instead of an OLED.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News