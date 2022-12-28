Reliance Jio launches True 5G services in 11 cities, terms it 'largest multi-state rollout' so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Reliance Jio launches True 5G services in 11 more cities

Reliance Jio 5G: Marking the largest multi-state rollout of the services till date, Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched its True 5G services in 11 more cities, including Chandigarh, Nashik, Trivandrum, Lucknow, Mysuru and Aurangabad.

According to a statement by the company, Jio's 5G services have also been launched in Panchkula, Zirakpur, Mohali, Derabassi and Kharar.

"Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi," the company said in the statement. Further, the company also termed it as the "largest multi-state roll-out of 5G services till date".

Beginning on Wednesday, December 28, Jio users in these cities will be invited to take benefit of the 'Jio Welcome Offer', which offers unlimited bandwidth at up to 1 Gbps plus speeds, without any additional cost.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio collaborated with OnePlus, a global technology brand, to bring in the evolutionary stand-alone 5G technology ecosystem in India. The collaboration will allow all the OnePlus 5G devices to be powered by Jio 'True 5G' technology.

According to reports, Jio and OnePlus joined together and will actively be working together at the backend for making the 5G technology more accessible to consumers and continue to expand their 5G technology services across the product portfolio.

Notably, OnePlus devices which will come with access to the Jio True 5G network will include the latest OnePlus 10 series of devices, the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 8 Series and the range of Nord devices like- Nord, Nord 2T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite.

