Reliance Jio and OnePlus teamed up to bring 'True 5G' ecosystem: Know-more

Reliance Jio has collaborated with OnePlus, a global technology brand to bring in the evolutionary stand-alone 5G technology ecosystem in India.

As a part of the collaboration, all the OnePlus 5G devices will be powered by Jio 'True 5G' technology.

Jio and OnePlus have teamed up and will actively be working together at the backend for making the 5G technology more accessible to consumers and continue to expand their 5G technology services across the product portfolio.

Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. said, "The real power of a 5G smartphone can only be unleashed by a True 5G network like Jio, that is built as a Standalone 5G network, the most advanced network of its kind. Jio True 5G will enable hundreds of new and powerful experiences that can be experienced on a leading device like OnePlus.”

OnePlus devices which will come with access to the Jio True 5G network will include the latest OnePlus 10 series of devices, the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 8 Series and the range of Nord devices like- Nord, Nord 2T, Nord 2, Nord CE, Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite.

Similarly, the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9RT will also have the access to the Jio True 5G network shortly, said the company.

Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region said, "With 5G technology, users will enjoy a truly seamless, speedy internet experience, while achieving a lot more from their daily use of smartphones than they could possibly imagine.”

Consumers can get cashback benefits worth Rs 10,800 which will be provided for eligible OnePlus and Jio 5G users during the OnePlus anniversary sale period from December 13-December 18.

OnePlus led the 5G smartphone market in the affordable premium segment (Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000) as well as Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price segment in India.

