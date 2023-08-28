Realme C51 Smartphone with mini capsule teased: Here's what to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Realme teases launch of C51 smartphone with mini capsule

Realme has recently given Indian consumers a glimpse of its upcoming budget smartphone, the Realme C51. With the tagline "Champion is coming," the company is generating excitement for the device and promising an enhanced user experience. A poster showcasing the smartphone has been added to Realme's official India website, revealing its design features, including the notch and the mini capsule.

The Realme C51 smartphone was previously launched in Taiwan and other markets, such as Indonesia and Cambodia. It is expected to arrive in India with two distinct color options: Mint Green and Carbon Black. The pricing for the device is anticipated to be under Rs 10,000, placing it in the affordable segment. For comparison, the recently launched Realme C53, which arrived in July, is priced at Rs 9,999.

ALSO READ | Moto G84 5G to launch in India on September 1: What to expect?

The Indian variant of the Realme C51 is expected to be available on Realme's official website, Flipkart, and offline retail channels following its launch. However, the exact release date hasn't been disclosed. Rumors suggest a potential early September launch for the Realme C51.

Key specifications of the global variant of the Realme C51 include a 6.7-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

ALSO READ | Reliance AGM 2023: Jio 5G, JioAir Fiber, and key announcements expected | All details here

Reportedly, the device is equipped with a 50MP dual-rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The Realme C51 boasts a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

In addition, the company is marking its 5th anniversary with a special sale, offering discounts on various products. Among the discounted items are the latest smartphones like the Realme 11 5G, as well as the Realme Pad 2, Buds Air 5, and other popular models.

Latest Technology News